Microsoft acquires Simplygon, a 3D data optimization specialist company

Just days after acquiring deep learning startup Maluuba, Microsoft has acquired Simplygon, a company that develops 3D optimisation solutions for game developers. The Redmond-based giant did not disclose the financial terms of its deal to acquire Donya Labs, the company that developed 3D specialist Simplygon.

“Simplygon’s technology and talent will strengthen our position in 3D creation, making it easier to capture, create and share in 3D. It builds on and extends our aspirations to empower a new wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D and our online creator community at Remix3D.com,” Kudo Tsunoda – Corporate Vice President, Next Gen Experiences, Windows and Devices Group, wrote in a blog post.

For the Xbox One maker, 3D software hasn’t been a core area. However, the acquisition could be linked to the company’s “3D for everyone” strategy. One of the important features of the upcoming Windows 10 Creators update is centered around 3D functionality.

In a note on Simplygon website, the company’s executives said: “Throughout our journey, we’ve been laser focused on helping developers push the boundaries of 3D. From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers. Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility! We’re thrilled to join forces with Microsoft to make this happen.”

Simplygon’s SDK is being used by major game development studios. It recently expanded into AR/VR market. The core team behind Simplygon will be joining Microsoft post acquisition.

