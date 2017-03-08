Micromax, Intel to integrate security software on devices

While the service will be free for consumers, they can pay and upgrade for additional security features. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo) While the service will be free for consumers, they can pay and upgrade for additional security features. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo)

Micromax has partnered with Intel to integrate security software on the former’s smartphones and tablets. As part of the partnership, new Micromax and Yu smartphones and tablets will come pre-installed with McAfee Mobile Assistant from next month.

While the service will be free for consumers, they can pay and upgrade for additional security features. The companies will also roll out updates for existing customers to enable them to download the security application on their phones.

“Smartphones have become an integral part of our connected lives and it is important that consumers realise threats that exist in the digital world and safeguard their valued data,” Intel Security Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Christopher Young told reporters here.

He added that globally, the company has secured over 220 million users and the partnership with Micromax is another step forward. Young highlighted factors like 400 per cent increase in digital payments (between November 2016-February 2017) and increasing Internet penetration in the country make it pertinent that end-devices are secured.

“At Micromax, we realise that security of data on smartphones is critical. By making McAfee Mobile Assistant available on our devices, we are enabling our customers to enjoy a safe online experience in the digitally connected world,” Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain said.

According to a McAfee Labs Threat Predictions Report, mobile malware continues to grow and target vulnerable consumers. As more consumers use their mobile devices for activities like online banking and managing their connected devices, malware writers are rapidly evolving their techniques to exploit unsuspecting users to gain access their information.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing smartphone markets globally. As per research firm, smartphone shipment stood at 109.1 million units in 2016, up 5.2 per cent over the previous year. Micromax ranked third in the tally with 8.8 per cent market share, after Samsung (24.8 per cent) and Lenovo (8.9 per cent).