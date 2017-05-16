Micromax CMO Shubhajit Sen quits, Shubhodip Pal to take his place

Micromax’s new CMO Shubhodip Pal, who will be taking over from Shubhajit Sen. Micromax’s new CMO Shubhodip Pal, who will be taking over from Shubhajit Sen.

Micromax’s Chief Marketing Officer, Shubhajit Sen has stepped down from his position, and is moving out to pursue other interests. The company on Tuesday announced appointed Shubhodip Pal as its new Chief Marketing & Commercial officer and Group Head for VAS and online sales efforts. This includes both the Micromax and YU business.

“It has been a great journey at Micromax over the past two years; one which I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of. As I leave Micromax, I feel satisfied that there is an excellent marketing team in place, deep relationships with strategic partners and a compelling future roadmap for the business. These present multiple opportunities for growth for Micromax going forward and I wish the leadership team all the very best for an exciting future,” said Shubhajit Sen, ex-CMO, Micromax Informatics in a press statement.

Just last week, Sen had addressed the media about Micormax’s latest mid-segment phone, the Canvas 2 (2017). He had underlined how Micromax had kept quiet for a few quarters as the malarkey situation had changed and how it now planned to draw on its strengths in the offline channel.

In a press statement, Micromax noted the development as a vision move to the next phase of growth for the company.

The company’s new CMO Shubhodip Pal has over two decades of consumer marketing experience in launching, building and managing brands. He started his career in 1996 with Samsung India Electronics. In his previous role at Micromax Informatics, Shubhodip was the Chief Operating Office (COO) at YU Televentures, which is a Micromax subsidiary. He has also served the role of CMO at Micromax from October 2012 to January 2015.

“Shubhodip has been instrumental in brand development for Micromax at various stages – be it his previous role as the CMO for the company or his most recent role as the COO for YU. As Micromax takes a new growth trajectory in 2017, focusing on becoming an evolved player across categories, Shubhodip with his added responsibilities will play a vital role in growing the brand,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics in the press statement.

