Meizu to make its debut at MWC 2017 with new wireless solutions

Meizu will unveil a ‘major technical achievement’ that will offer an enhancement in user experience. Meizu will unveil a ‘major technical achievement’ that will offer an enhancement in user experience.

Meizu is gearing to make its debut in the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. The company has already announced it showcase Meizu’s wireless solutions and products at MWC, which starts February 27 and ends March 2. Meizu will unveil a ‘major technical achievement’ that will offer an enhancement in user experience. Meizu’s new products will be available on demonstrations at the event.

“It is a very proud moment for the entire Meizu team as we join the global wagon of technology and telecom fraternity. We are very excited to showcase our world class products and wireless solutions to global audiences. We believe international platforms like Mobile World Congress would add huge value to brand Meizu and it would also enhance our potential to better understand the global tech ecosystem through getting into the fabrics of global tech alliances,” Leon Zhang, South Asia Market Head, Meizu said.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Smartphone makers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, BlackBerry and Lenovo are preparing to launch a slew of products at the MWC, some of which will be flagship smartphones. Huawei will showcase its Watch 2 smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0 and cellular capabilities. Samsung, on the other hand, has confirmed it will not launch its Galaxy S8 smartphone at MWC. Instead, Samsung’s next-generation of premium tablet Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to be unveiled in Barcelona.

Read: MWC 2017: Here’s what to expect from Nokia, LG, Motorola and Samsung

MWC is one of the biggest smartphone events worldwide, where technology giants showcase their latest technology as well as launch new devices. This year, the biggest announcements could come in the form of LG’s flagship smartphone G6, BlackBerry Mercury with keypad as well as Moto G5 series.

Plus, MWC is increasingly becoming a platform for Chinese technology companies to showcase their products. Last year, we saw Xiaomi announce its flagship smartphone Mi 5 at the Mobile World Congress. While, we’ve not heard Xiaomi announce any plans for the event this time, Chinese companies like Oppo and Huawei already have events lined up during the world’s biggest mobile show. Oppo is preparing to showcase its new 5x smartphone photography, whcih the company claims will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd