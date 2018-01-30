Reliance Jio, Mediatek working on Android Oreo Go Edition smartphones

The partnership between Mediatek and Reliance Jio will see the first set of Android Oreo Go Edition-compliant smartphones. (File Photo) The partnership between Mediatek and Reliance Jio will see the first set of Android Oreo Go Edition-compliant smartphones. (File Photo)

Taiwanese firm MediaTek today said it is working with Reliance Jio for using its chipset that is designed for entry-level Android Oreo Go Edition smartphones. MediaTek General Manager (Wireless Communications BU) TL Lee said the devices are expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of the year.

“In addition to their own 4G feature phone, Jio is working very hard with not only MediaTek but also Google for smartphone devices; entry level Android Go,” he told reporters here. Last month, Google had unveiled the Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones that have 1GB RAM or less. These low-cost smartphones are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in markets like India.

Indian handset maker Micromax has already announced that it will launch a new Android Go Oreo-powered smartphone in the coming weeks. Lee said the company is focussed on bringing more premium features like support for face unlock, 18:9 display and dual 4G VoLTE on entry and mid level smartphones in the country.

“We work with a lot of handset makers, Indian, Chinese and international. Our focus this year is to bring more premium features that can be extended to end customers in entry and mid level smartphones,” he added. Besides, MediaTek has designed Sensio – a 6-in-1 biosensor module that can allow users to monitor health parameters like blood pressure and oxygen levels through their smartphones.

The company is engaged in dialogue with multiple players globally in the health ecosystem for deploying the module, Lee said.

