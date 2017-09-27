Mediatek MT6739 chipset launched at India Mobile Congress

MediaTek Inc introduced its MT6739 chipset today at India Mobile Congress 2017. (Image Source: Mediatek) MediaTek Inc introduced its MT6739 chipset today at India Mobile Congress 2017. (Image Source: Mediatek)

MediaTek Inc introduced its MT6739 chipset today at India Mobile Congress 2017. The quad-core System on Chip (SoC) chipset can manage WorldMode LTE Category 4 modem, dual camera photography and 18:9 display support. It also brings latest the 4G LTE functions.

MT6739 is a 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 processor, which operates of a maximum clock speed of 1.5GHz. The chipset supports dual VoLTE and Dual-SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) with either 4G+4G (L+L) or 4G+3G (L+W). New connectivity technologies on the MT6739 chipset including eMBMS, HPUE and 600MHz LTE frequency are all supported.

“Consumers expect smartphones to do more than ever before. That’s why we designed the smartphone chipsets with features to let you share, do and capture more and at the same time plug in less,” said Dr. Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager of International Corporate Sales, MediaTek.

In addition to MT6739, MediaTek is also introducing its Helio P23 chipset to India. The recently launched Helio P23 offers dual-camera photography, dual-SIM and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities. Helio P23 is built on eight ARM Cortex-A53 design operating up to 2.3 GHz for high performance.

MT6739 and Helio P23-enabled devices will be available in India and the global market by end of this year. “Our latest offering in India allows OEMs and ODMs to create 4G-entry smartphones that deliver premium features that provide high-end value at affordable prices.”, Moynihan added

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd