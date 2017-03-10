Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan to be parents again!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan. (File Photo) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan. (File Photo)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that he and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting a second baby girl. Sharing the news on Facebook, Zuckerberg said he and Chan weren’t initially sure if they’d be able to have another baby, given their difficult pregnancy with their first daughter Max. “We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman,” Zuckerberg said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In the same post, Zuckerberg wrote that when he heard Priscilla was pregnant, he hoped for a girl. “I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other,” he said, adding, “I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women. They weren’t just my sisters but some of my best friends. They’ve gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards.”

Zuckerberg and his sisters (Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg) Zuckerberg and his sisters (Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

He also wrote that Priscilla grew up with two sisters, who taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. “They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business. They have so many inside jokes — the kind only siblings can understand,” he said.

“We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends,” Zuckerberg said. He posted pictures of himself with his siblings and Priscilla with hers.

Zuckerberg and Priscilla welcomed Maxima Chan Zuckerberg into the world on November 30, 2015. Days after her birth, the couple pledged 99 per cent of their Facebook shares, around USD 45 billion, to causes such as fighting disease, improving education, harnessing clean energy, reducing poverty and promoting equal rights.

Zuckerberg made his announcement on the same day Facebook shares hit an all-time of $138.57, according to Reuters.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd