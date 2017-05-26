Mark Zuckerberg gets Harvard Degree

Mark Zuckerberg while getting his Harvard Degree. (Source: Facebook photo) Mark Zuckerberg while getting his Harvard Degree. (Source: Facebook photo)

“Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree”, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a facebook post after getting his honorary degree from Harvard university on Thursday.

Zuckerberg gave a commencement address at his one-time alma mater, where he dropped out 12 years ago to create and focus on social media giant Facebook. He began his speech telling students, “You accomplished something I never could.” He further talked about how through his travels around the country, people have told him they’re trying to fill a void in their lives as jobs and community become less important in modern society. “It’s time for our generation to define a new social contract” where we measure progress by everyone having a role and a purpose”, he said.

He enrolled in Harvard College in 2002 and dropped out after two years without completing his degree. The 33-year-old entrepreneur had launched Facebook which was then known as “Thefacebook”, in his Harvard dorm room in 2004 where he also met his wife, Priscilla Chan.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg made a 24-minutes long Facebook Live video from his Harvard dorm room when he went back there. The video has a visibly ecstatic Zuckerberg, remembering the good old days, with his wife Priscilla Chan, in the background. “This is my first time being back here since I left 13 years ago. It has been a place where a lot of really special things happened in my life,” Zuckerberg said in the video.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg had last week shared the throwback video that was captured about 15 years ago at Harvard. Replying to a follower in a comment, the Facebook founder wrote his mother had predicted he would leave college. He said, “Before I went to college, my mom bet me I’d drop out and my younger sister bet me she’d finish college before me. I bet them I’d get a degree. Now I suppose the cycle is complete.”

Zuckerberg follows another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates, who addressed its graduates a decade ago.

The event is being livestreamed on Harvard’s website and on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page.

