Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain promoted to Vice President

Xiaomi has promoted its India head of operations Manu Kumar Jain to Vice President. Xiaomi has promoted its India head of operations Manu Kumar Jain to Vice President.

Xiaomi has promoted its India head of operations Manu Kumar Jain to Vice President. The company’s Mi India’s Twitter handle tweeted about the same. Manu Kumar Jain will now be Vice President at Xiaomi, along with Managing Director for Xiaomi India.

The tweet from Xiaomi India read, “@manukumarjain, congratulations from the entire Xiaomi family on your promotion to Vice President of Xiaomi!” Jain replied to this tweet, “Thank You my phenomenal @xiaomi @XiaomiIndia family! I am so glad I got the opportunity to work with the best team on the planet.”

For Manu Kumar Jain, the promotion comes at a time when the company has seen great success in the Indian market. Xiaomi is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India, according to numbers from research firm IDC, with a 10 per cent market share and a growth of 15 per cent in the fourth quarter. According to IDC, Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S phone helped boost sales for the company.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 3 million Redmi 3S smartphones so far, which includes Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime that has 3GB RAM+32GB storage and a fingerprint scanner, and Redmi 3S+, which is an offline exclusive.

The company also recently launched the Redmi Note 4 in India, successor to the popular Redmi Note 3 smartphone. Xiaomi is also dominating the online sales channel for smartphones, which has helped it grow significantly in the market.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

India appears to be one of the bright spots for the company, which faces increasing competition in China where players like Oppo, Huawei, vivo have managed to gain market share. Xiaomi has also crossed $1 billion revenue in India for the year 2016, which it calls another milestone.

Manu Kumar Jain’s promotion comes soon after Xiaomi’s global vice-president Hugo Barra announced he was leaving the company. Barra resigned in January, and it was later revealed that he will be heading Facebook’s AR and VR effort. However, Barra remain an adviser to Xiaomi. The company has replaced Barra with Xiang Wang, who will now lead the global expansion efforts for 2017.

Xiang Wang is senior vice-president at Xiaomi and he was leading the supply chain, intellectual property rights at the company.

Barra’s departure comes at a time when Xiaomi has also pulled back from several overseas markets, including Singapore and Brazil, in 2016. However India is one place where sales continue to grow and the company is looking to expand its offline retail presence in the market as well.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd