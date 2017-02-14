Magic Leap’s first augmented reality prototype device revealed

The next big board meeting will be crucial for Magic Leap given it will showcase its first portable augmented reality device. The next big board meeting will be crucial for Magic Leap given it will showcase its first portable augmented reality device.

Magic Leap, an augmented reality start up, is gearing to launch its first portable prototype device ahead of its board meeting this week. The image of this working prototype device was leaked to Business Insider by a source, who said the early augmented reality prototype device is being referred to as ‘PEQ0’. According to the site, the company uses the term ‘PEQ’ for its current prototype.

By the looks of it, the prototype is far from portable. However, the source told Business Insider the image is of early January and a couple of changes have been to PEQo since. The image has a man wearing the prototype that looks like a large backpack. There’s connected glasses and a big battery pack in his right hand.

“The board will see a carefully planned demo of the “PEQ” by CEO Rony Abovitz next week, using equipment that looks more finished, with belt packs instead of a backpack, the person said,” the report reads.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The next big board meeting will be crucial for Magic Leap given it will showcase its first portable augmented reality device. The challenge for the company will be to fit its technology in a portable device before rolling it out for the public.

In December, The Information had raised questions about how quickly Magic Leap was progressing on its headset. “Magic Leap may have oversold what it can do,” the report pointed out.

Magic Leap is backed by technology giants such as Google and Alibaba. It has raised more than $1.4 billion, and has more than 600 employees. Magic Leap claims to have developed a technology that allows computer generated images to be fully integrated into a real-world landscape.

“We’re a full-stack tech company. We do the hardware, the software, electronics, chip design and sensors. We want to deliver something that never existed before,” Abovitz insists.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd