Logitech hopes to own the huddle space with MeetUp conference cam

The video conferencing market is undergoing a drastic change thanks to the advent of players like BlueJeans and Zoom which have been able to democratice the feature to a large extent. While this has meant a new challenge for established players, it seems some new market leaders are emerging. Logitech, with a wide range of devices that cater to any video conferencing platform the client might want to use, is now the largest provider of room-based VC equipment in the world.

Now, the company hopes to make inroads into market like India with its new product, the MeetUp conference camera. Simon Dudley, Director, Product Strategy at Logitech, says MeetUp wants to equip small meeting rooms or huddle spaces by offering a camera that with a 120-degree wide angle lens and better audio capabilities both as a mic and speaker. Price at Rs 99,999 in India with an additional mic option that costs Rs 28,999, the MeetUp could take video conference way beyond senior management and board rooms, says Dudley who has a wealth of experience in this industry.

“There will be a network effect and the more people have it, the more people will get it, like Facebook or Snapchat. It is only useful if other people have it,” explains Dudley, underlining how solutions like this have made video conferencing really affordable.

He says laptops have limitations when it comes to audio and video quality and that is why companies are opting for solutions like Logitech MeetUp. Also, the wider lens and better speaker improve the experience when it is a group which has to make the call. “Video is not a cost saver, it is an opportunity cost saver,” he says, adding that if a video call option is available you don’t wait for starting a conversation and prefer to do it right away.

“The more expensive technologies are so rare that they are not used so much. We are now in the middle of a perfect storm when it comes to video conferencing with the improving quality of networks and the ease of use of platforms like BlueJeans and Zoom,” Dudley says, quipping how you don’t need a PhD anymore to make a video conference call. “It’s the click of a button who cares about IP addresses. It just works.”

