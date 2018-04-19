Log in to ieDecode.com today for India’s first online techknowledge summit

Log into ieDecode.com today for India’s first online techknowledge summit Log into ieDecode.com today for India’s first online techknowledge summit

From smart assistants to autonomous cars and artificial intelligence-enabled design, there is a lot of cutting edge tech waiting to become an integral part of our lives. But what does all this mean for you and what should you know today about the technology of tomorrow? ieDecode, India’s first exclusively online techknowledge summit organised by IndianExpress.com and sponsored by Airtel 4G, will try and decipher all of this and more, all with a clear focus on the user.

To be beamed live on iedecode.com from 5 pm on April 19, the virtual summit will feature keynotes and sessions with top minds in the tech industry from across the world. The event will be spread across the general themes of software, home-tech, mobility and design. The programme includes keynotes by Jeff Schneider, Engineering Lead at Uber; Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager, Alexa; Shanmugh Natarajan, MD, Adobe Systems; Cooliris co-founder Soujanya Bhumkar; and Sudhir Pillai, General Manager at Honeywell. While Manu Jain, Country Head of Xiaomi, will take questions from customers, Pranav Shroff, Global Director, Portfolio Strategy & Planning, HMD Global will be part of a fireside chat. Rajiv Gupta, Partner & Director, The Boston Consulting Group, the knowledge partner for ieDecode, will give an overview of the technology landscape in India.

Explaining the idea behind ieDecode, Indian Express digital CEO Durga Raghunath said: “When we look at usage on The Indian Express platform, we can clearly see that users are maturing. They are comparing more before buying, they are reading and watching more reviews – the deeper the better. We believe that the mature user has moved beyond the single vector of price.” “This first edition of IeDecode is,” she added, “our first step in acknowledging this mature user and helping her think about consumer tech in a transformative way.”

The event will be marketed both on a platform close to 5 million users/day and the larger IE ecosystem of over 100 million users.

