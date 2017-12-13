‘LG’s next flagship will come with display innovation’

It’s almost certain that the G7 will be getting a plastic OLED FullVision panel, just like the V30 and V30+. (Representational image of LG G Flex 2) It’s almost certain that the G7 will be getting a plastic OLED FullVision panel, just like the V30 and V30+. (Representational image of LG G Flex 2)

The next flagship from LG, expected to be the G7, will have some sort of “display innovation”, Advait Vaidya, Business Head – Mobile Communication for LG India, told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch of the V30+. Declining to disclose details, he said the company will continue to focus on the OLED FullVision display technology as a key driver of product innovation.

The South Korean major has been a pioneer in the OLED display technology, along with its arch rival Samsung Electronics. The two companies have perfected the display technology and together dominate the OLED display market globally. LG this year launched the V30 (including the V30+) with a plastic OLED display. This marked the company’s first phone since 2015 to feature an OLED display. It previously used the OLED display technology on a phone when it released the G Flex 2, though it had a curved design.

Whether or not, the G7 will be different from the G6 is still not clear. But it’s almost certain that the G7 will be getting a plastic OLED FullVision panel, just like the V30 and V30+. For the past few weeks, the internet is abuzz with rumours of LG launching the G7 flagship smartphone as early as January next year, possibly at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. LG traditionally announces its first flagship smartphone of the year a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which kicks off in February. And this year, too, LG revealed the G6 during the MWC 2017.

LG G7 is likely to offer improvements over the G6, but which chipset it will use remains to be seen. Vaidya has refused to comment on whether the LG G7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor, which recently has been made official at Qualcomm’s annual tech summit in Hawaii. It’s been repeatedly claimed that Samsung has first dibs on the Snapdragon 845, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet. LG has been careful in slipping out details about the G7. After all, it will be the company’s first flagship smartphone for the next year.

