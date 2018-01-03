LG to showcase AI-powered TVs at CES 2018

LG has said that the 2018 edition of their premium OLED TVs, set to be launched at CES 2018, will run their AI-based platform, DeepThinQ. (File Photo) LG has said that the 2018 edition of their premium OLED TVs, set to be launched at CES 2018, will run their AI-based platform, DeepThinQ. (File Photo)

LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday that it will introduce new televisions equipped with its artificial intelligence (AI) platform called ‘DeepThinQ’ at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 slated for next week.

The South Korean tech giant said it will unveil the 2018 editions of premium TVs, including the OLED TV ‘ThinQ’ and the Super Ultra HD TV ThinQ, at CES which will kick off in Las Vegas, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The new TVs will be equipped both with ‘DeepThinQ’ as well as Google’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled (AI) Google Assistant, to provide users with various top-notch features, such as operating TVs with only voices or connecting to other home appliances powered by Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies.

Users can make commands such as ‘Please find my photos taken in Las Vegas last year from my Google account’ or ‘Find movies starring Scarlett Johansson’. The South Korean tech major said viewers can also ask questions such as ‘Who is the main character of this drama I am watching?’

The television can also support High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which allows screens to deliver vivid pictures by optimising brightness and boasting improved display quality. The TVs will support the Dolby Atmos system which will deliver sharp and realistic sound.

