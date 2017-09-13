Lenovo partners with Paytm Mall to sell laptops online and offline

Lenovo Ideapad 110 will be available for Rs 23,990 with offers worth the same amount at Paytm Mall. Ideapad 110 is aimed at first-time PC buyers. Lenovo Ideapad 110 will be available for Rs 23,990 with offers worth the same amount at Paytm Mall. Ideapad 110 is aimed at first-time PC buyers.

Lenovo and Intel have partnered with Paytm Mall to sell laptops across online and offline channels. Additionally, Lenovo Brand Store has made a debut on Paytm Mall. Under this partnership, Paytm Mall will offer a platform for people to buy Lenovo products and get them delivered at their doorstep. The devices will be available in 50 Lenovo exclusive stores across 20 Indian cities.

Users can buy Lenovo laptops simply by scanning the Paytm Mall QR Code placed at Paytm Mall partner outlets to purchase. Lenovo Ideapad 110 will be available for Rs 23,990 with offers worth the same amount at Paytm Mall. Ideapad 110 is aimed at first-time PC buyers. It can be configured with up to Pentium quad-core processor and runs Windows 10. The notebook features a 15.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Lenovo Ideapad 110 gets 4GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

“Our aim is to enable brands to maximize their business by leveraging the massive reach of our platform. We are confident our partnership with Lenovo India will help drive greater sales for their offline distribution while ensuring their products are available to online shoppers as well,” Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Paytm Mall said.

“Lenovo is the first to introduce Omni channel engagement in the PC category. We have always aimed at providing a differentiated experience to our consumers be it in services, retail or products. The Omni channel model is yet another differentiated route to help drive a seamless PC shopper experience. We believe this approach will help increase our growth and penetration in the Indian PC Market.” Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director – Consumer Business and Ecommerce, Lenovo India said.

