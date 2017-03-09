Lenovo-Moto brand strategy works best in India: India head Sudhin Mathur

Together the Lenovo-Moto brand is now the second largest in India. Together the Lenovo-Moto brand is now the second largest in India.

India is the success story when it comes to the Lenovo-Moto dual brand strategy, according to Sudhin Mathur, the executive director of Lenovo MBG India who recently took over as the managing director of Motorola Mobility India too.

“While it is the Motorola brand that does well in the US and Europe, it is the Lenovo brand that works in APAC,” explains Mathur, adding how in contrast both brands are doing quite well in India. Together the Lenovo-Moto brand is now the second largest in India. In comparison, when Lenovo started selling smartphones in India in 2013, it was number 31 in rank.

“We have been able to communicate with two sets of consumers and competition with these two brands. This has worked for us,” he underlined, clarifying on how the two brands survive despite competing against each other in some segments.

Mathur says it is important for the brand strategy and the products to sync if you have to survive in this competitive market. “We will continue to play on the challenger brand strategy. “It is not about challenging the industry or completion, but ourselves,” he elaborates.

Mathur said the Moto strategy of offering mods for its new smartphones will be the strategy going ahead as there is a clear use case that is emerging. He said in the US the Moto Z phone had an attach rate of 50 per cent, which meant half the users bought it because of the option to add mods to it.

“The possibilities are endless,” he said, adding that three to four mods could be introduced every quarter. The concepts Moto is working on range from adding instant printers to four slim slots in the form of mods. Mods are for now a premium strategy, but since they are backward compatible they will have a wide play in the coming years, he added.

Motorola will be launching its Moto G5 Plus smartphone in India on March 15. Moto G5 Plus, which ships with Google Assistant, will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

