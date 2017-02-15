Lenovo emerges as second favourite smartphone brand in India, says IDC

Lenovo MBG has maintained its leadership in the online channel by 23 per cent in volume and 23.5 per cent in value market share in current year 2016. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters) Lenovo MBG has maintained its leadership in the online channel by 23 per cent in volume and 23.5 per cent in value market share in current year 2016. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Lenovo Mobile Business Group (MBG), that comprises of Lenovo and Moto-branded devices has emerged as the number two smartphone brand in India with 8.9 per cent and 9.8 per cent market share by volume and value, respectively, a new report revealed on Wednesday. Lenovo MBG comprises of Lenovo and Moto-branded smartphones.

According to ‘Smartphone Market Report’ released by the global research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Lenovo MBG has registered a 14.8 per cent (year-on-year) growth in 2016.

“We have emerged as the number one challenger brand in the Indian smartphone market, owing to our customer centric approach and the drive towards real innovation, ensuring that needs across the market segments are catered to,” said Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India.

Lenovo MBG has maintained its leadership in the online channel by 23 per cent in volume and 23.5 per cent in value market share in current year 2016.

“The Indian smartphone market is growing at a fast pace and we see ourselves growing faster than the market,” Sudhin added.