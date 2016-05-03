LeMall follows Mi.com with its own brand of e-commerce in India

LeMall website goes live with full access to company products like earphones and bluetooth headphones

LeMall, the official e-commerce platform of Chinese internet company LeEco has gone live in India. The service which launched alongside the debut of its superphones is finally LeEco branded products.

LeEco, with a product lineup spanning smartphones, smart TVs, VR headsets, bikes and even electric sports car is all set to announce its ‘Made for India’ smart device later today.

LeMall is currently selling company’s Bluetooth headphones, all metal earphones and reverse in-ear headphones. However, company’s superphones Le 1s and LeMax are not yet available.

LeMall is not selling company’s smartphones currently but it could challenge Mi.con

LeMall is not a new concept in India. Xiaomi already has its own e-commerce portal through which it sells everything from smartphone to fitness band. Xiaomi even makes products available only via its website for a small period.

LeMall could adopt similar strategy going forward. LeMall is a significant entity for LeEco which promises to keep its products online only.

LeMall is currently in Beta but it won’t be surprising if someday company’s products become available only from LeMall.

