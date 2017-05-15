Kerala Police Cyberdome alerts against WannaCry ransomware attack    

Over the weekend, the WannaCry ransomware hit systems in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK. (Image for representation, Source: Bloomberg) Over the weekend, the WannaCry ransomware hit systems in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK. (Image for representation, Source: Bloomberg)

Kerala Police Cyberdome, the technological research and development centre of the state police here, has alerted individuals and organisations against the crippling global ransomware attack WannaCry.

The agency also issued certain guidelines for computer and internet users in this regard. In order to prevent infection, users and organizations are advised to apply patches to Windows systems as mentioned in Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010, it said.

The Cyberdome experts directed users to maintain updated antivirus software on all systems and check regularly for the integrity of the information stored in the databases.It also requested users to regularly monitor contents of backup files of databases for any unauthorized encrypted contents of data records or external elements, (backdoors /malicious scripts).

Over the weekend, the ransomware hit systems in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK, in one of the most widespread cyber attacks in history. In India too, there have been reports of some systems of Andhra Pradesh Police being affected.

