Kaspersky free antivirus software to launch in India in September

Kaspersky Lab has announced that it will be offering free version of antivirus protection without any charge. The Russian company says its Kaspersky Free has already been available in the US and China, and other countries including India will be getting the antivirus software only in September.

The free version offers the basic protection, which includes email, web browsing, automatic updates, and self-defense, among others. The free antivirus won’be be competing with the paid version, which offers a number of extra features such as parental control, online payment protection, and secure connection.

“There are a lot of users who don’t have the $50 to spend on premium protection; therefore, they install traditional freebies (which have more holes than Swiss cheese for malware to slip through) or they even rely on Windows Defender (ye gods!), CEO Eugene Kaspersky wrote.

The launch coincides with Kaspersky’s 20th anniversary, and the company says it has been working on the free antivirus software for a over a year-and-a-half

“An increase in the number of installations of Kaspersky Free will positively affect the quality of protection of all users, since the big-data-bases will have more numbers to work with to better hone the machine learning”, the blog continues.

A free version of antivirus from Kaspersky comes at a time when the Trump administration removed the Russian antivirus software company from the list of approved vendors used by government agencies, Reuters reported. Russian cyber security company last month filed an antitrust law suit against Microsoft for disabling its antivirus software over competitors with Windows 10 operating system.

