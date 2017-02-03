Apple’s move to start manufacturing in Bengaluru welcome: Karnataka govt

Apple’s move to start manufacturing in the state “will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem,” said the Karnataka government. Representational image. (Source: Reuters) Apple’s move to start manufacturing in the state “will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem,” said the Karnataka government. Representational image. (Source: Reuters)

Welcoming Apple Inc’s move to start manufacturing in the state, the Government of Karnataka has said the move “will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state”.

“Apple’s intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally,” said a press note released about Apple’s initial manufacturing operations near Bengaluru.

The note came after Apple representatives Priya Balasubramaniam, VP iPhone operations, Ali Khanafer (Head, Government Affairs), Dheeraj Chugh (Director, iphone operations) and Priyesh Povanna (Country Counsel) met with state ministers and officials for what the note termed as “positive discussions about the initiatives in manufacturing” and possible collaborations in other areas.

The state government is clearly looking at Apple’s decision as a move that will further enhance the reputation of Bengaluru as the “most preferred destination for foreign investment” The note said it is a “further validation” of the state government policies aimed at “fostering manufacturing, innovation and investments” in Karnataka. The note added the state is committed to new initiatives in any sector for manufacturing and will provide a conducive environment for investment.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported how Apple has submitted a formidable wishlist of pre-requisites to establish an iPhone production facility in India. This included a 15-year Customs duty holiday on import of iPhone kits, new and used capital equipment, and consumables.

Later, at an inter-ministerial committee meeting on January 25, there was near unanimity on continuing the existing duty exemptions on import of iPhone kits and consumables but not to the extent of 15 years as demanded by Apple.

