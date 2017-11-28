July-September: Tier-II cities record fastest growth in smartphone sales

Mega-online sales by e-tailers acted as catalyst for the robust growth, says IDC. Mega-online sales by e-tailers acted as catalyst for the robust growth, says IDC.

Led by e-commerce discount sales, tier-II cities such as Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Jaipur reported the fastest growth in smartphone sales during the July-September quarter, data by International Data Corporation showed. Smartphone sales in these cities grew more than 40 per cent over the previous quarter.

“Mega-online sale(s) by prominent e-tailers acted as catalyst for the robust growth across city tiers with e-tailers now contributing around 40 per cent of the market in top 50 cities of India,” said Himanshu Jain, Market Analyst, IDC India. “However, the offline channel saw only average traction during the festive season,” he added.

In absolute terms, though, metro cities continued to be the major contributors to the smartphone sales, with Delhi and Mumbai contributing one-fourth of the total sales in top 50 cities, IDC said. The research firm also noted that with the availability of inexpensive and large amount of data and 4G penetration, the demand from Tier I and Tier II cities continued to attract all the smartphone vendors. Vendors are notably diversifying their sales and marketing strategies, alongside e-tailers expanding their presence in most of the cities to cater to the demand coming from these markets.

“Almost all vendors have now decided to go aggressive on offline channel expansion. It will be interesting to see how they are able to match the distribution strength and retail spends by offline dominant players like Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo. Considering the huge hitherto tapped demand from smaller cities and towns, eventually, these vendors will be forced to tweak their strategies,” said Navkendar Singh, associate research director, IDC India.

