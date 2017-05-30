Judy malware hits Google Play Store: How to check if your Android device is safe

Judy malware, which was recently discovered on Google Play Store, has affected between 8.5 million to 36.5 million users, according to Check Point Research Team. Judy malware, which was recently discovered on Google Play Store, has affected between 8.5 million to 36.5 million users, according to Check Point Research Team.

Judy is a new malware that has affected between 8.5 million to 36.5 million users, according to Check Point Research Team. The malware campaign was discovered by Check Point’s researchers on Google Play Store. This means, Android users are vulnerable to the malware. So what does it do, and should you be worried?

The answer is yes. Judy takes control of a user’s device to auto-click on fake links, which in turn creates revenues for the people behind this. While, Judy limits device’s usage to clicking on fraudulent ads, this doesn’t mean the malware can’t be used to perform other malicious tasks as well given Judy gets control of infected devices. It relies on the communication with its Command and Control server (C&C) for its operation.

What is worrisome is that the malware has been on the Play Store for a long time, a year to be precise. Check Point found the adware on at least 41 apps, which have been developed by a Korean company Kiniwini. It is mentioned on the Google Play Store as ENISTUDIO corp. “The malicious apps reached an astonishing spread between 4.5 million and 18.5 million downloads,” reads Check Point’s blog post.

Though Google is removing infected apps from the Play Store, it is important you take measures to protect your smartphone:

• Use an anti-virus. Though Google Play Store has a mechanism in place to check for malicious apps, even the search giant misses out on scanning malware sometimes (as in this case). So, it is imperative you invest in a good anti-virus.

• Keep your device updated. Check if your device is up-to-date with the latest software version as well as security patches.

• Always browse an unsecured network via VPN.

• Before downloading an app, check for permissions it is asking for. Remember, your privacy is at risk, each time you download a new app. If you are not comfortable with granting permissions to certain things like contacts or camera or mic, simply don’t download the app. Read carefully to check for hidden permissions.

• Finally, read as many reviews as you can before downloading an app. Reviews are easily accessible and don’t demand too much of your time.

Judy is one of the many malware which has infiltrated the Play, one of them being FalseGuide. There’s no definite way of knowing if Judy has affected your device, but these steps will surely reduce the chances of you downloading an infected app.

