Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer launched with 1.5GB extra data, Rs 100 discount: Here are details

Jio Double Dhamaka offer is valid until June 30, 2018, and offers benefits like 1.5GB extra data, Rs 100 discount on minimum Jio Rs 300 recharge and more Jio Double Dhamaka offer is valid until June 30, 2018, and offers benefits like 1.5GB extra data, Rs 100 discount on minimum Jio Rs 300 recharge and more

Reliance Jio has launched its ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer in order to compete with rival Airtel, which had recently revamped some of its plans. Jio prepaid customers purchasing new plans will get 1.5GB additional data this month starting 4PM today. The offer is valid until the end of this month (June 30, 2018). Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer comes right after Airtel started offering 1GB extra 4G data on Airtel Rs 149 and Airtel Rs 399 to select users.

Reliance Jio’s offer is valid for all prepaid users on the network. As part of this offer, Jio plans with Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 will give users 3GB daily 4G data as opposed 1.5GB data. Similarly, all 2GB / 3GB / 4GB / 5GB daily data prepaid plans from Jio will now offer 3.5GB / 4.5GB / 5.5GB / 6.5GB data respectively.

Jio is also giving Rs 100 discount on all prepaid plans that cost a minimum of Rs 300. Users get 20% discount on recharges below Rs 300 upon making recharges through the MyJio app, and paying using PhonePe wallet.

Also Read: Airtel Rs 558 vs Vodafone Rs 569 vs Jio Rs 299 recharge compared: Best 3GB per day data plans

Thanks to Jio ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer, Jio Rs 149 plan is discounted effectively at Rs 120. Since it offers 3GB data per day for 28 days, users end up availing total 84GB data with an effective cost per GB of Rs 1.5. Similarly, Jio Rs 399 3GB data per day plan is discounted effectively by Rs 100. However, it comes with a longer validity of 84 days, resulting in total 252GB data with an effective cost per GB of Rs 1.18.

All Jio plans offer unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming), 100 SMS per day and unrestricted access to other Jio apps and services. Airtel recently started offering Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan with 3GB data per day for 82 days. As a result, Airtel Rs 558 plan ends up providing 246GB 4G data during the stipulated period with a cost per GB of Rs 2.26. Other standard benefits include unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd