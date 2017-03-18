Jio customers to remain loyal even with paid services, says Wall Street report

The survey said a full 63 percent plan to make Jio their primary operator and further 28 percent they would continue to use Jio as second sim. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo) The survey said a full 63 percent plan to make Jio their primary operator and further 28 percent they would continue to use Jio as second sim. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo)

As Jio will make its services paid from April 1, 2017, it was thought that many customers may stop subscribing to it, but a research conducted by brokerage firm Bernstein showed opposite trend. “We expected many people would appreciate the ‘free’ Jio offer but be critical regarding voice quality – with many likely to move back to their primary operator once they were forced to pay. What we see is the opposite,” the report stated. Bernstein is a Wall Street research and brokerage firm.

“Jio scores highest overall on customer loyalty and outscores the incumbents on customer service, convenience, data coverage, data speeds, and handset choice. They also outscored Vodafone and Idea in voice quality and voice coverage,” it added. The report also stated that most of the 2G/3G users in the sample test expect to upgrade to 4G within the next year, and 80 per cent say they will consider Jio when they do.

The survey also gave some insight on the critical question of what percent of Jio users will decide to stay and pay Rs 303 a month. “Despite 67 per cent of users classifying their existing Jio SIM as ‘secondary’, a full 63 per cent of these users said they plan to make Jio their new primary operator and a further 28 per cent said they would continue to use Jio as a second SIM.

“Only 2 per cent of existing Jio users said they will give up their SIM. It’s possible the new ‘matching offers’ by the incumbents will push the take-rate down a bit… but the extremely high starting numbers indicates things will continue to be tough,” the report added. Bernstein said it sampled 1,000 predominantly high value users drawn from across India. “40 per cent of respondents are from the Metro circles, 30 per cent A-circles, 20 per cent B-circles and 10 per cent C-circles. 95 per cent live in urban areas and only 5 per cent report that they live in a rural area,” the report added.

