Jio creates noise with new tariff package

After being asked by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to stop its Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio on Tuesday came out with a new offer called ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’, which offers its Prime members 1GB per day data for 84 days on a recharge of `309. The other variant of the offer is 2GB per day data for the same duration for `509. However, it’s a one-time benefit.

Objecting to the offer, Bharti Airtel hoped that the “authority (Trai) will act against this provocative disregard of their direction”.

“… We are surprised to see what Jio is doing. It violates the spirit of the Trai directive and essentially continues with a similar plan now masquerading under a different name…,” an Airtel spokesperson said.

Industry body COAI’s director general Rajan Mathews said, “Trai is the competent authority to determine whether it is continuation of the old tariff, a new offer or whether it complies with the regulations”.

