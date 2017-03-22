Jio allegations on Airtel fastest internet ad: Ookla clarifies how it factors ‘active carrier’

Ookla, the web-based network and diagnostic applications, has issued a statement countering Reliance Jio’s claims the speedtest results for Airtel are flawed. Ookla, the web-based network and diagnostic applications, has issued a statement countering Reliance Jio’s claims the speedtest results for Airtel are flawed.

Ookla, the web-based network of diagnostic applications, has countered Reliance Jio’s claims that the speed test results of Airtel’s network are flawed, saying it goes to great lengths to ensure the information collected on any Speedtest is “verifiably correct”. Jio had alleged that Ookla attributed the speed test results to primary SIM even though the test was conducted for the secondary SIM in case of dual-SIM smartphones. Ookla, in its statement, insists it “fully stands behind the accuracy and reliability of the methodology used to designate Airtel as ‘India’s Fastest Mobile Network’”.

In a press statement, Ookla spokesperson Adriane Holter said “Ookla fully stands behind the accuracy and reliability of the methodology used to designate Airtel as ‘India’s Fastest Mobile Network’.” She was touching up Jio’s statements regarding Ookla that it has “knowingly and blatantly released misleading results about the Indian mobile market”.

Explaining the process by which Ookla conduct speed tests, the company said it “applies additional data sources and mechanisms during post- processing to help determine the actual data carrier being tested”. She said much of the commentary has focused on dual SIM devices, where the carrier displayed in the Speedtest Android application is based on the “Active Carrier” value returned by the device. “Due to limitations of the Android platform, the “Active Carrier” does not always indicate the actual data provider in devices with multiple SIMs. In these situations, Ookla applies additional data sources and mechanisms during post- processing to help determine the actual data carrier being tested,” she explained, citing how Ookla matches the connection IP address recorded during the test to known carrier IP blocks. “This enables Ookla to determine the actual data carrier with a high degree of confidence. Airtel’s margin of victory increased when the complete analysis was performed.”

War between the two telecom companies intensified after Jio filed a complaint with Advertising Standards Council of India against (ASCI) Airtel's claims that it is 'officially the fastest' network in India.

According to Jio, more than 90 per cent of 4G phones in India are dual SIM and the fact that Ookla’s speed test results are of Airtel’s network can’t be verified. Here’s what Reliance Jio said in its statement yesterday:

“The core issue is that the speedtest results are attributed to the primary sim even though the sim for which the data speedtest is conducted is the secondary sim in the case of dual-sim phones. In India, more than 90% of 4G phones are dual-sim. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the speed which is attributed to Airtel is of the Airtel data network. We are surprised that Ookla in its press release has not talked about this issue even though they had acknowledged the blunder to us earlier. Ookla has baldly stated that they stand by their results and has skirted the main issue. We will initiate actions as we deem fit at appropriate forums. The public should not be misled by these false claims based on the Ookla results.”

The war between the two telecom companies intensified after Jio filed a complaint with Advertising Standards Council of India against (ASCI) Airtel’s claims that it is ‘officially the fastest’ network in India. According to Jio, Airtel’s claim that it is India’s fastest network is “false, misleading and incorrect.” Jio has alleged the methodology adopted to determine Internet speed by Ookla was flawed and the company has already issued a legal notice to Ookla.

