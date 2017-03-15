Itel Mobile ties up Idea to offer free 1GB data per month for 6 months

Itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Wednesday announced its partnership with domestic mobile operator Idea Cellular to offer free 1GB of data per month for up to six months on specific models of itel smartphones.

The offer is available on selected itel smartphone models under Wish series; it1409, it1407, it1508, it1508+ and Power Pro series; it1516+. “We are confident that a large number of consumers across the country will benefit from the partnership and the enhanced digital connectivity that it enables,” said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile, in a statement.

In order to avail the offer, customers need to visit http://i4all.ideacellular.com/offers from their itel smartphones using an Idea SIM. The data offered under the plan will be completely free for the first month. Users can continue to avail the 1GB free data per month for upto six months, by doing a monthly recharge of any value of Rs 50 or above, the statement added.

Idea Cellular, has decided to make incoming calls on national roaming free effective April 1. Idea also slashed rates for outgoing calls, besides launching value packs for roaming outside India, which will bring costs down by up to 85 per cent.

These packs also come with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and overage charges as low as Rs 3 per MB.

