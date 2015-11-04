iQor to invest $200 million in India; Will create 20,000 jobs

Left To Right- Sanjay Vidyarthi, Managing Director_India iQor,Hartmut Liebel_iQor’s CEO, Steve Deacon Regional Vice President_Asia iQor. Left To Right- Sanjay Vidyarthi, Managing Director_India iQor,Hartmut Liebel_iQor’s CEO, Steve Deacon Regional Vice President_Asia iQor.

US-based aftermarket services provider iQor on Tuesday announced plans to invest $200 million in building end-to-end aftermarket services across India. The company will open two new repair depot hubs in Chennai and Hyderabad along with new service centers.

The company caters to the after-sales service needs of manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, notebooks, digital players and consumer products. “The new investment will create a total of 20,000 new jobs across the country within a span of three to five years,” said iQor CEO Hartmut Liebel. By the end of 2015, iQor will be increasing its footprint to 115 locations in 109 cities and 22 states.

“India is projected to be the second largest smartphone market by 2016. With infrastructure and staff already in place throughout the country, iQor is perfectly positioned to meet India’s increasing demands for skilled, immediate product support,” said Liebel.

“All our global and domestic clients are expanding massively in India,” “They are all looking for one or two partners to deliver quality services across the country. With our end-to-end capabilities, we intend to become their partner of choice,” said Sanjay Vidyarthi, iQor Managing Director-India.

In 2014, iQor had acquired electronics manufacturing services company Jabil for $700 million. The company started its India division in 2006 and operates depot repair refurbishment services at its facilities in Manesar, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru along with a 1,000-seat contact centre at Noida.

