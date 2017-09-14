Intex launches Aqua 5.5 VR+at Rs 5,799: Specifications, features

Intex Technologies, today launched its latest VR enabled smartphone, Aqua 5.5 VR+. The 5.5 inch HD IPS display, 4G Volte enabled Aqua 5.5 VR+ is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,799 (Image Source: Intex) Intex Technologies, today launched its latest VR enabled smartphone, Aqua 5.5 VR+. The 5.5 inch HD IPS display, 4G Volte enabled Aqua 5.5 VR+ is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,799 (Image Source: Intex)

Intex Technologies, today launched its latest VR enabled smartphone, Aqua 5.5 VR+. The 5.5-inch HD IPS display, 4G Volte-enabled Aqua 5.5 VR+ is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs 5,799. The Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes with a 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatek processor along with 2GB RAM. The device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 OS and a 2800 mAh Li-Ion battery.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua 5.5 VR+, Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies, said, “With Aqua 5.5 VR+, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ayyappan R, Senior Director, Smartphones at Flipkart said, “Flipkart has a wide array of budget friendly smartphones that are not only easy on the pocket but are also equipped with best in-class technology. The new Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ checks all these boxes expanding shoppers’ choice of phones in this segment.”

The Aqua 5.5 VR+ includes Intex key pre-loaded features. Among these are the QR Code scanner, file sharing app Xender, the popular music streaming app Gaana and Vistoso, which helps make artwork through filters.

The device is equipped with front LED flash 5MP selfie camera and 8MP auto-flash rear camera. The smartphone has an in-built 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB. The Aqua 5.5 VR+ is available in one colour only, which is champagne gold.

