Vodafone partners with Intex to offer 50% extra recharge on feature phones

Vodafone and Intex have partnered to offer 50 per cent cashback on the mobile recharges made on all Intex 2G feature phones. Vodafone and Intex have partnered to offer 50 per cent cashback on the mobile recharges made on all Intex 2G feature phones.

Vodafone and Intex have partnered to offer 50 per cent cashback on the mobile recharges made on all Intex 2G feature phones. So those who have got an Intex 2G feature phone will get up to Rs 150 off, or about 50 per cent extra on a voice recharge of up to Rs 100 made on Vodafone network. This will give users a total amount of up to Rs 900 over a period of 18 months.

The cashback offer is valid till October 31 and applicable for all current and upcoming 2G feature phone models by Intex, including those recently launched as a part of the ‘Navratna’ series. Additionally, Intex is also providing a ‘Special Service’ offer of 180 days replacement warranty on all 2G feature phones. The offer is applicable on all such phones that have been activated from September 1.

“Vodafone’s partnership with Intex will give our customers more reason to enjoy long conversations and connect with their loved ones. The cash back offer is another value added offering for our customers using feature phones to make the most of their new devices,”said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

” Vodafone’s strong pan-India network and Intex’s distribution channel together will prove to be a delight for consumers. India is still largely a feature phone driven market that needs to be catered to in the midst of the smartphone wave and so have also introduced special replacement warranty offer for all Intex feature phone models,”said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd