Internet users in India to cross 500-million mark by June 2018: IAMAI report

The survey was conducted between June to August 2017 covering 60,000 individuals in urban India across 170 cities and 15,000 individuals across 750 villages in rural area, the spokesperson said.

India will breach the 500-million mark in number of internet users by June 2018, according to a joint survey by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar IMRB, which said that as of December 2017, the overall internet penetration in India was 35 per cent of total population.

By the end of December 2017, the report said, India had an estimated 481 million internet users, marking a growth of 11.34 per cent over the previous year. However, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) there were 362.87 million broadband users as of December 2017. “”Trai gives number of connections but one person may have multiple connection or one connection may be used by many. This survey was conducted at individual level. If two members of a family having internet or broadband connection say they use internet we count them as two,” an IAMAI spokesperson said, while releasing the report.

The number of Internet users in India is expected to reach 500 million by June 2018, according to report published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India.

The survey was conducted between June to August 2017 covering 60,000 individuals in urban India across 170 cities and 15,000 individuals across 750 villages in rural area, the spokesperson said. According to the report, urban India witnessed a growth of 9.66 per cent from December 2016 and is estimated to have around 295 million Internet users as on December 2017. However, rural India witnessed a double-digit growth in number of internet users at 14.11 per cent in December 2017 over last year, having around 186 million users.

