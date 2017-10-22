International roaming facility in UAE for BSNL customers

The facility would be beneficial to the large number of expatriates from Kerala. The facility would be beneficial to the large number of expatriates from Kerala.

BSNL, Kerala circle, on Friday announced the launch of International roaming facility in UAE for its prepaid customers. The facility which would be beneficial to the large number of expatriates from Kerala was extended in association with Etisalat Telecom, Chief General Manager, Kerala circle, P T Mathew told reporters here today.

The Circle also came out with a new mobile prepaid ‘Kerala Plan’ at Rs.446. It offers unlimited calls to any network across the country along with 1 GB data per day for 84 days, he said. “It is very attractive and competitive when compared to any plans offered by other service providers’, Mathew said.

On Aadhaar-based re-vertification, out of the One crore mobile customers in Kerala, 19.21 lakh connections have been re-vertified as on date. The aim was to complete the process by January’, he said.

Mathew said that customer base of BSNL was on increase every year with an addition of nearly 1.50 lakh connection. With regard to switching over to other services, he said an average 24,000 customers port in to BSNL while 12,000 port out every year.

