Intel’s Kaby Lake 7th-gen processors showcased for 2017: In this pictures, the 7th Gen Intel Core s series desktop front. (Source: Intel) Intel’s Kaby Lake 7th-gen processors showcased for 2017: In this pictures, the 7th Gen Intel Core s series desktop front. (Source: Intel)

Intel has pushed out the rest of its Kaby Lake 7th generation Intel Core processors for this year; the first set was launched in August 2016, but the latest set covers laptops, desktops and more for 2017. Intel is offering a lot more on the productivity, speed, responsiveness and security front with the new Kaby Lake processors for 2017, and the company revealed them ahead of CES 2017.

Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors are built on the 14nm+ manufacturing process, which is a marginal improvement over the 14nm process; both the 7th Gen core processors and Intel Xeon processors are based on the new manufacturing process. So far Kaby Lake was restricted to ultra-thin laptops, but has now been increased to desktops, convertibles, mobile workstations etc.

Intel has promised improved performance and reliability with these new processors. The company claims up to to 20 per cent boost in performance for gaming notebooks, and around 25 percent for desktops. There’s also enhanced support for 4K content, 360-degree content with Intel claiming a 65 percent faster performance on notebooks and 35 percent faster on desktops.

Intel has introduced more than 40 new processors as part of the 2017 series; the U series is geared towards thin and light laptops, 2-in-1 computers, convertibles, and minis. The H series is geared for performance laptops and mobile work stations; the S series is aimed at desktops, All-in-ones, and minis.

Also read: CES 2017: Xiaomi unveils ultra-slim Mi TV 4, new white-colour Mi Mix

Intel vPro processors, which are geared for commerical enterprises can now “offer new PCs with up to 10 hours of battery life and 65 percent faster multitasking,” according to the company. Intel’s latest 2017 Kaby Lake processors also come with two-factor authentication built in and payments through fingerprint.

The other highlight is the 4K UHD content support on all 7th Gen Intel Core processors, which the company says will make it possible to stream 4K UHD movies and TV shows on services such as Netflix on a computer for the first time.

Additionally users can also create their own 4K content, and the company says their latest processors with Intel HD7 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics will give personal computers the capability of creating, editing and sharing 4K UHD 360-degree videos. It will also let users “simultaneously transfer and display dual 4K video and fast storage through a single port and cable with Thunderbolt 3.”

Intel is also offering support for virtual reality and gaming with the new seventh generation processors, along with more power efficiency for an improved battery life.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd