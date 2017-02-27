Intel South Asia MD Debjani Ghosh to step down, Prakash Mallya to take her place

Prakash Mallya, who is currently Director for Intel’s Datacenter Group in Asia, will succeed Debjani Ghosh as South Asia MD. Prakash Mallya, who is currently Director for Intel’s Datacenter Group in Asia, will succeed Debjani Ghosh as South Asia MD.

Debjani Ghosh, the Managing Director of chip maker Intel’s South Asia region, will step down from her

post in March. Intel announced this in a press statement, and said Ghosh will be succeeded by Prakash Mallya, who is currently Director for Intel’s Datacenter Group in Asia. There’s no word on what Ghosh plans to do next.

In an email to employees, Intel Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan Regional Sales Group Jerry Tsao announced the change in leadership at the company. “Today I am writing to share an important leadership transition for India. Debjani Ghosh has announced that she will depart Intel at the end of March. This is a decision Debjani has been considering for some time,” he said in the email.

He added that Ghosh, who is extremely passionate and committed to the Digital India vision, has decided to devote more of her time and energy to this endeavour. “Debjani’s strong customer relationships, business acumen and her leadership in Digital India has been instrumental to our success in the country,” added Tsao.

Ghosh started with Intel in 1996 and has held numerous leadership roles over her 21-year career in the US-based company. She has been the Managing Director for Intel in South Asia since 2012.

“We are pleased to announce that Prakash Mallya has been named the Managing Director for South Asia. A 16-year veteran of the company, Prakash joined Intel in 2000 as Business Development Manager in India, responsible for the Financial Services segment,” he said. Mallya has held several regional roles, most recently as Director for Intel’s Datacenter Group in Asia.

“Prakash will begin his transition into the role immediately,”added Tsao in his email.

With PTI inputs

