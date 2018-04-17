Intel offers silicon-level Threat Detection Technology and Security Essentials to mitigate threats

Intel says its Threat Detection Technology, a set of silicon-level capabilities, will help its partners improve the detection of advanced cyber threats and exploits. Intel says its Threat Detection Technology, a set of silicon-level capabilities, will help its partners improve the detection of advanced cyber threats and exploits.

Intel has announced silicon-level Threat Detection Technology and Security Essentials to help the ecosystem detect new classes of threats. The chipset giant also announced an academic partnership with Purdue University which it hopes will accelerate the development and availability of cybersecurity talent. The announcements were made at the annual RSA cybersecurity conference currently underway in San Francisco.

Intel says its Threat Detection Technology, a set of silicon-level capabilities, will help its partners improve the detection of advanced cyber threats and exploits. Intel’s Threat Detection Technology has a built-in Accelerated Memory Scanning capability. The new type of scanning technology is handled by Intel’s integrated graphics processor, thereby enabling more scanning, while reducing the impact on performance and power consumption. In comparison, current scanning technologies can detect system memory-based cyber attacks, but at the cost of CPU performance.

Also read: Intel keynote at CES 2018: Data is going to change our lives, let’s start with art and sport

The company claims early benchmarking on Intel test systems show CPU utilisation dropped from 20 per cent to as little as 2 per cent. Microsoft will integrate Accelerated Memory Scanning into Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection’s (ATP) antivirus capability this month.

Meanwhile, the second type of Intel Threat Detection Technology is the Advanced Platform Telemetry. It essentially combines platform telemetry coupled with machine learning algorithms that help improve the detection of threats, while minimising performance impact. Cisco will integrate the new type of technology into its Tetration platform, which provides data center security and cloud workload protection.

Santa Clara-based Intel has also announced a new framework called ‘Security Essentials’, that standardises the built-in security features across all Intel processors — from CoreTM to Intel Xeon to Intel Atom. A set of hardware security capabilities will be directly integrated into silicon, which are designed to improve the security and will also help lower the cost of deploying security solutions and minimise the impact of security on performance.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd