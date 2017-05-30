Intel announces ‘Core X’, all new Core i9, and 18-core Core i9 Extreme processors at Computex

Intel introduces new Core X family of desktop PC processors at Computex 2017 Intel introduces new Core X family of desktop PC processors at Computex 2017

Intel at Computex in Taipei unveiled its new family of ‘Core X’ desktop processors and its first 18-core high-end Core i9 CPUs. The Intel ‘Core X’ family of desktop processors start at $242 for the Intel Core i5-7640X (4-cores and 4-threads).

The Core i7 X-Series range from a $339 and i7 models come in 4, 6 and 8-core variants. The entry range 4-core i5-7640X and i7-7740X are built on Kaby Lake X chipset design. Intel has alongside introduced three SKUs for the Skylake-X CPUs. The Skylake-X starts with Core i7-7800X.

“This is by far the most extreme desktop processor ever introduced. With such a wide range of options and price points to match, the new Intel Core X-series processor family delivers the most scalable and accessible desktop platform for the enthusiast community,” noted Gregory Bryant, Corporate Vice President and General Manager Client Computing Group in a blog post.

About the Core i9, these Intel chips feature base clock speeds of 3.3GHz. Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor is company’s first consumer desktop CPU with 18 cores and 36 threads. Other than 18-core Core i9 Extreme Edition, the i9 series also includes chips in 10, 12, 14 and 16-core variants.

The Intel Core i9-7900X 10-core processor will retail for $999. The 18-core extreme edition Intel Core i9-7980XE is the most expensive offering at $1,999.

Intel has also upgraded its Turbo Boost technology, but for some of the Extreme Edition chips (higher end models). The technology dubbed Turbo Boost Max 3.0 according to Intel ensures that each core is also able to achieve improved performance.

The company notes that Core X series performs 10 percent faster in multi-thread and 15 percent faster for single thread over the last generation.

