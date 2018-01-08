CES 2018: Intel 8th Gen core processors launched with Radeon RX Vega M graphics

Intel has launched its new 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics. Intel has launched its new 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics.

Chipmaker Intel has launched its new 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics aimed at the enthusiasts community, which is growing exponentially with gaming, content creation and virtual as well as mixed reality. Optimised for small form factors like 2-in-1s, thin and light notebooks, and mini PCs, this first-of-its-kind processor could trigger a spate of really small and lightweight gaming laptops.

The new CPU brings in some hardware benefits and uses less space and power. The CPU brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel’s new Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. EMIB acts like a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2 and “reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of discrete components implemented separately”, a press note said. The dynamic power sharing enables enthusiast level performance in sleeker models. This saves up to 17.5W of power and brings in 18 per cent more efficiency, says John Webb, Intet’s director of client graphics marketing.

Intel says the CPU can achieve up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices “compared with similar systems from three years ago and up to 40 per cent compared with current discrete graphics”. This means titles like Vermintide 2 can now be played in high-resolution on the go. On the GPU side, Intel has acquired a custom built Vega M graphic with up to 24 compute units, Radeon display engines with support for up to six displays and 4K resolution. Also, this will enable remote deployment of cloud gaming platforms based on the new Vega on TVs etc.

The CPU brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel’s new Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. The CPU brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel’s new Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology.

Intel says the CPU can achieve up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices “compared with similar systems from three years ago and up to 40 per cent compared with current discrete graphics”. Intel says the CPU can achieve up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices “compared with similar systems from three years ago and up to 40 per cent compared with current discrete graphics”.

With these new processors, OEMs will be able to bring down sizes of gaming laptops substantially. OEMs will be able to achieve up to 4.3 pounds in weight and 9.3 hour battery life. “Leading OEMs include Dell, HP and the Intel NUC are bringing product to market utilising this new processor. This processor is the first of its kind bringing the CPU, GPU and HBM2 together on a single package. We targeted select customers and innovative designs to showcase the high-level of optimisations and ensure success with this first product. Expect additional customer designs to follow,” John Webb told indianexpress.com during a pre-launch briefing.

Initially, there will be five SKUs — four aimed at consumers and one with vPro. The high-end SKU will be limited to i7 core processor and will offer up 4.2GHz speeds. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics was first announced in November 2017.

Disclaimer: The author is attending CES 2018 in Las Vegas at the invite of Intel, which is paying for travel and accommodation

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd