Instagram users vent on Twitter as ‘Stories’ feature crashes

Millions shared their pain on Twitter on Tuesday after Instagram’s ‘Stories’ feature experienced issues that prevented them from uploading images to the photo-sharing app.

According to a report in CNET, Facebook-owned Instagram tweeted that the company was aware of the problem and working to fix it. However, people could still view their previously uploaded images.

‘Stories’, a feature that lets users post photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours, was introduced in Instagram in 2016, after it became famous on photo and video sharing platform Snapchat.After watching the efforts being paid off, Facebook later rolled out the same feature in Whatsapp and Facebook mobile app as well.

Facebook, which bought Instagram for $1 billion five years ago, said in April it counted more than 200 million people using Instagram Stories.Last week Instagram announced that it now has more than 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in just four months.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our community has grown to more than 700 million Instagrammers. And the last 100 million of you joined faster than ever,” the company wrote in a blog.Facebook in April announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool and the company was leveraging it to build amazing visual experiences for people, including an AI-infused camera across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

