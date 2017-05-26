Infosys, HP partner to offer new enterprise service

As part of the HP Global System Integrator (GSI) alliance programme, the solution offers a digital approach across the supply chain, enabling real-time collaboration between shoppers, retailers and vendors at purchase point. As part of the HP Global System Integrator (GSI) alliance programme, the solution offers a digital approach across the supply chain, enabling real-time collaboration between shoppers, retailers and vendors at purchase point.

Software major Infosys is partnering with American multinational Hewlett-Packard (HP) to offer a new service for the digital transformation of global enterprises, said the IT major on Thursday. “Our joint Retail Point of Sale (RPoS) and Enterprise Device as a Service (DaaS) solutions will help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation,” said the IT major in a statement from San Francisco.

As part of the HP Global System Integrator (GSI) alliance programme, the solution offers a digital approach across the supply chain, enabling real-time collaboration between shoppers, retailers and vendors at purchase point, providing omni-channel experience. The DaaS delivers technology-enabled transformations and help enterprises acquire, manage and use devices with end-to-end services, enterprise applications, fleet reporting, analytics and insights.

“Together, we can improve end-customer experience, while forging valuable relationships with joint customers across industries, enabling them to embark on their own business reinvention journeys,” said HP Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman in the statement.

“The launch of the joint solutions validates our vision with HP to revolutionise the retail industry through innovation and analytics,” said Infosys Head of Americas Sandeep Dadlani in the statement. “Digital transformation is embraced by enterprises. As it evolves, we will continue our focus to create newer experiences across industry segments,” added Dadlani.

In view of rapid innovations, it is imperative for companies across industry verticals to stay competitive amidst change. “Adopting new technologies is simple in theory, but bedevilling in practice. Companies are dealing with challenges greater than IT considerations, including supply chain, manufacturing and transportation hurdles,” added the statement.

