InFocus launches two ‘camera-centric’ smartphones

US-based technology company InFocus on Wednesday launched two new camera-heavy smartphones "Snap 4" and "Turbo 5 Plus" at Rs 11,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively, in India.

Written by IANS | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 12:44 pm
"Snap 4 is India's first smartphone that sports four cameras," Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile, told reporters here.
US-based technology company InFocus on Wednesday launched two new camera-heavy smartphones, Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus at Rs 11,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively, in India. The 5.2-inch Snap 4 with 2.5-curved display is equipped with dual-front and rear cameras; 13MP and 8MP rear cameras with LED flash light and 8MP dual front-facing cameras.

“Snap 4 is India’s first smartphone that sports four cameras,” Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile, told reporters here. Another device “Turbo 5 Plus” comes with 13MP-5MP dual rear camera system and 5MP front camera.

The 5.5-inch device houses 4850mAh battery that can last up to 34 days of standby time, the company said. The smartphone has an in-built 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM which can be further extended up to 64GB with micro SD card.

The American company partners with Taiwan-based Foxconn, known to be a key supplier of smartphone components to Apple and many Android smartphone makers as well.

“These smartphones come with compact design that fits in user’s hands, enabling single-handed functionality of the phones,” Zhongsheng added. “Snap 4” will be available from September 26 and “Turbo 5 Plus” will be available from September 21 exclusively on Amazon.

