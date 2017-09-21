India’s mobile subscriber base down by 6.41 million in August: COAI

Telecom operators have lost mobile subscribers in the month of August, as per the data from COAI. Telecom operators have lost mobile subscribers in the month of August, as per the data from COAI.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has released the latest mobile subscriber numbers for the month ending August 2017. According to the data, telecom service providers had a combined total of 948.54 million subscribers by the end of August, down from 954.95 million in July. The numbers also include those of the new entrant in the Indian telecom space Reliance Jio till the end of July 2017 , COAI said.

Bharti Airtel continued to hold its numero uno position, with 29.3 per cent market share, followed by Vodafone, which had 208.14 million subscribers, while Idea Cellular captured the third position with 191.06 million subscribers. That being said, telecom operators have lost mobile subscribers in the month of August. As per the data released by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the mobile subscribers base decreased by 6.41 million in August. Airtel lost 206,251 subscribers, while Vodafone lost 2,404,807 customers, followed by Idea Cellular with 2,898,508 subscribers.

“Mobile connectivity and data services have played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and moving India towards a truly equitable and democratic nation. The telecom industry, therefore, deserves urgent relief and an immediate intervention to encourage policy and regulatory stability, and facilitate growth, innovation and investment”, said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

The data also provides mobile subscriber numbers across the individual circles, which showed that UP (East) circle remained at the top with a total of 84.07 million subscribers, while Kerala reported the maximum subscriber additions, ending the month at 0.17 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel remains the market leader in 13 circles, followed by Vodafone in five and Idea in three, the data showed.

