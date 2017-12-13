Indian users got most spam SMSes globally in 2017: Truecaller report

Over 10 billion calls were made using the Truecaller app since the beginning of the year, and over 40 million unique spam numbers were identified by users Over 10 billion calls were made using the Truecaller app since the beginning of the year, and over 40 million unique spam numbers were identified by users

Truecaller’s ‘Year in Calling’ report has revealed that India tops the list when it comes to spam SMS, with a telecom company sending users 53 million spam messages throughout the year. Another teleco made 31 million calls from just one number. Truecaller, in April announced its SMS app that helps people filter junk SMSes into a separate folder. Since launch, Truecaller users have sent over 639 million SMSes to contacts around the world.

Over 10 billion calls were made using the Truecaller app since the beginning of the year, and over 40 million unique spam numbers were identified by users. Somalia makes the most calls (19 calls per day) per person, and receives 14 calls. In contrast, Argentina recorded the least amount of incoming and outgoing calls.

As for tags, the most popular ones around the world are banks, doctors, telcos, real estate brokers, and taxis. Users can use various categories like transportation, banking, finance services, etc to tag a number. This helps them give a better context of what a call might be about. Restaurants and hotels were the most popular tags last year.

Tazania sent the most SMS around the world with approximately 10 SMS sent and 16 received per day. Chile sent the least number of SMSes. Truecaller claims to have identified and blocked about 3 billion messages since the launch of its SMS app.

Truecaller is said to anonymously aggregate data for its ‘Year in Calling’ report, from incoming and outgoing calls during the period of January 1 to October 31. For messages, the company anonymously aggregated data from incoming and outgoing messages from April 1 to October 31.

