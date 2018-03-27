India to be ready with 5G roadmap by June: Telecom Secretary

The government is expecting 5G technology to bring changes across secotrs, said telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan. (File Photo) The government is expecting 5G technology to bring changes across secotrs, said telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan. (File Photo)

India will be ready with a full roadmap for 5G technology by June this year, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said today.

Terming 5G important for India’s massive ‘digitisation and digitalisation’ efforts, Sundararajan said the government is working with all stakeholders including the industry, academia and startup community, to become a frontrunner in the area of 5G.

“A high-level forum on 5G which includes global experts, industry experts, IITs, IISc, has already commenced work and done a fair amount of deliberation. By June, India will have full roadmap ready on this,” she said addressing a COAI event.

The forum is deliberating on the vision, goals, and roadmap on 5G, and will also look at related areas of spectrum policy, regulatory regime, pilot programmes and the test bed, she added. Among other things, 5G technology will help make 4k-quality videos easier to run, alongside virtual reality and smart homes, that can help make Internet of Things (IoT) easier to implement.

In an earlier statement, the Telecom secretary had said that 5G technologies will enable core networks, which will be essential for the growth of the economy. Stressing that communication networks will be the pillar around India’s 5G play, she also explained that the government expects it to impact critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, consumerretail as well as smart energy and transport.

