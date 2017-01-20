India takes top spot in Google Play store app downloads in 2016: Report

Total downloads from the Google Play Store in India stood at a staggering 6 billion Total downloads from the Google Play Store in India stood at a staggering 6 billion

With the rise of smartphones and affordability of Internet data plans, India has now become the number one country by downloads on Google Play store – surpassing the US in 2016. This information has been published in analyst firm App Annie’s ‘2016 Retrospective’ report.

“In 2016, India surpassed the US as the second largest smartphone market due in large part to a rise in domestically produced smartphones. This is only the beginning, however, as India’s smartphone penetration is still below 30% and its overall economy is poised for massive growth,” App Annie’s report noted.

The total downloads from the Google Play Store in India stood at a staggering 6 billion, closely followed by US in second position and Brazil in third. In terms of revenue however, India did not feature in the top ten; meaning that Indians are spending far lessor compared to the people in Japan, US and South Korea – the top three countries in the category.

“Mature markets like the US and Japan are shifting from a download growth phase to one characterised by expanding app usage and revenue growth. Meanwhile, emerging markets like India and Indonesia are still experiencing hypergrowth in app downloads,” the report adds.

According to App Annie’s data shows that app downloads grew by 15 per cent in 2016 as compared to 2015, with time spent on apps growing by 25 per cent. This has driven app store revenue for publishers on iOS and Google Play stores up by 40 per cent.

In 2016, China became the country with the largest iOS App Store revenue. App Annie believes that 2017 is set to be another big year for the app ecosystem. “As technology and business models continue to evolve, apps will play an even greater role in transforming, disrupting and creating opportunities for companies and industries both old and new,” App Annie notes.

