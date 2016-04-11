India ranks 44 in 2016 Global Connectivity Index, Digital India seen as driver of growth

India with a GCI score of 30 ranks number 44 in the report, and is seen as starter in the world of ICT deployment. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters) India with a GCI score of 30 ranks number 44 in the report, and is seen as starter in the world of ICT deployment. Representational Image. (Source: Reuters)

Huawei has announced its third Global Connectivity Index report during the Global Analyst Summit 2016 in Shenzhen, China. The report sheds light on various global improvements in the field of internet connectivity.

In terms of numbers, United States, Singapore and Sweden top the rankings, while India is ranked 44. The report which measures the progress of 50 nations in investment and deployment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), says that globally broadband connectivity and speeds have improved enormously from last year.

India with a GCI score of 30 ranks number 44 in the report, and is seen as starter in the world of ICT deployment. India may not have ranked well, but the situation might change rapidly in 2017.

Huawei Global Connectivity Index 2016 notes that the Indian government’s Digital India initiative is driving growth, and improved broadband penetration. The report says the initiative will enable last mile connectivity, bringing many people online for the first time, and enables a whole new opportunity for telecom operators.

These numbers come in at a time when India sees expanded 4G rollout, and start of local data centres. Huawei says the faster deployment of ICT infrastructure will enable cloud, big data, and IoT.

India is on the cusp of rapid Internet connectivity and deployment of 4G services. With Reliance Jio launch and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s statement on India’s ranking improvement, the country could jump several places in terms of ranking next year.

Disclaimer: The reporter is attending the Huawei conference in Shenzhen China on the invite of Huawei which is paying for travel and accommodation.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd