India ranks 109 in mobile internet speeds, 76 for fixed broadband: Ookla Global Index

India ranks at a lowly 109 when it comes to mobile internet speeds on a global scale, while it fares slightly better with a ranking of 76 in fixed broadband speeds, according to Ookla’s November Speedtest Global Index. According to the company, the average mobile download speed in India was 7.65 Mbps at the beginning of 2017, and this has improved marginally to 8.80 Mbps for November.

However, India does not fare so well in comparison to its neighours for mobile internet speeds. If one goes by the list, India is ranked below Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and we actually saw our rankings drop down for the month. Ookla says that while mobile internet speeds in India saw a 15 per cent increase, it was the fixed broadband line which jumped drastically with close to 50 per cent increase and stood at 18.82 Mbps for November. In January, speeds for fixed broadband line stood at 12.12 Mbps.

“Both mobile and fixed broadband internet in India are getting faster, that’s good news for all Indian consumers no matter which operator or plan they use to access the internet. India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market and look forward to watching how the market grows in this coming new year,” said Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla in a press statement.

So which countries top the list when it comes to mobile internet speeds? Norway is number one on the list with an average download speed of 62.66 Mbps. Singapore is on top for fixed broadband with average download speeds of 153.85 Mbps.

When it comes to the Indian market, Ookla also has some observations regarding 2018. The company notes that as internet speeds will improve in the India market, it will lead to increased demand and usage among users. The report also talks of the rise of 4G in the Indian market, and how 2017 has been a particularly important year in that context.

This year saw Reliance Jio formally enter the market with paid services which has sparked a data war of sorts in the Indian telecom sector. Incumbent players like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular have slashed mobile data prices in India and are offering 1GB per day data packs to customers post Jio’s entry.

But as the Ookla speedtest results show that while data speeds are growing, mobile data speed in India still has a long way to go. Competition might have increased in the Indian market, but the infrastructure is yet to be perfected. Other speed test results from companies like OpenSignal have also shown that when it comes to 4G LTE speeds, no operator in India managed to cross the global speed average of 16.2 Mbps for the period of June to August 2017. OpenSignal’s report also showed that while 4G LTE presence has grown in India, the average speeds are still low for the market.

