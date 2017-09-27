India Mobile Congress: Mukesh Ambani says data is the new oil, India largest consumer

India Mobile Congress: Mukesh Ambani said 4G will become larger than 2G coverage in India within the next twelve months. India Mobile Congress: Mukesh Ambani said 4G will become larger than 2G coverage in India within the next twelve months.

India has become the world’s largest data consuming nation in the last one year, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, said at the opening of India Mobile World Congress in New Delhi. Ambani said the pace at which the Indian mobile industry has grown is unparalleled in the world and in next 10 years, the economy will grow from a $2.5 trillion economy to a $7 trillion and rank among the top three economies in the world.

Speaking at the first ever India Mobile Congress organised in the capital, Ambani said the country has missed out on the first three industrial revolutions, namely mechanisation, mass production and automation. However, there is still a chance for India to jump into the fourth industrial revolution which is fueled by connectivity, data and artificial intelligence. Ambani predicts mobile internet and cloud computing are the foundational technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

“Data is the new oil. India does not need to import it. We have it in super abundance, ”Ambani said while addressing the media and audience. According to him, data is the oxygen of the digital economy and the industry should provide ubiquitous access to high-speed data at affordable prices.

According to Ambani, 4G will become larger than 2G coverage in India within the next twelve months. But, at the same time he also echoed that there is urgent need to apply the revolutionary benefits of digital technologies to India’s pressing “needs” and “challenges”.

Reliance Jio which is the newest member in the Indian telecom space has recently started the delivery of the JioPhone in rural areas, before the urban centres. JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE feature phone, something that sets it apart from other feature phones already available in the market. The phone is effectively priced at Rs 0, though users have to pay Rs 1500 as security deposit for three years.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd