Imagine Tech shares falls 69 percent after Apple ends chip deal

The move means Imagination Technologies risks losing future royalty payments from Apple, which considered acquiring the U.K. supplier as recently as last year. (Source: Bloomberg) The move means Imagination Technologies risks losing future royalty payments from Apple, which considered acquiring the U.K. supplier as recently as last year. (Source: Bloomberg)

Imagination Technologies Group Plc shares plunged as much as 69 percent after the U.K. chip designer said Apple Inc. will stop using its intellectual property in new products, potentially marking a loss of the British company’s biggest customer.

The iPhone maker has informed Imagination Technologies that it will cease using its technology for new products in 15 months to 2 years, according to a statement Monday.

The move means Imagination Technologies risks losing future royalty payments from Apple, which considered acquiring the U.K. supplier as recently as last year. However, Imagination Technologies said it believes Apple will struggle to avoid infringing its intellectual property rights.

“Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination’s technology, without violating Imagination’s patents, intellectual property and confidential information,” Imagination Technologies said in the statement. Shares of Imagination Technologies fell as low as 82.50 pence for its biggest-ever intraday slump, and were down 68 percent to 85 pence as of 8:22 a.m. in London.

Imagination Technologies and Apple are in talks over future license and royalty agreements. The British company received 60.7 million pounds ($76.1 million) in license fees and royalties from Apple in the year ended April 30, 2016, and expects to get 65 million pounds in such payments in the fiscal year ending this month, according to the statement. The U.K. company’s revenue for last fiscal year was 120 million pounds.

Also Read: Apple will drop Imagination Tech’s graphics in future iPhones, iPads

“If the group is unsuccessful in challenging Apple’s position, we would expect the group to need to make significant operational changes to align the cost base to the new revenue profile,” said Oliver Knott, an analyst at N+1 Singer Ltd. In early 2014, Imagination Technologies said it had extended its multi-use license agreement with Apple for its range of current and future graphics and video chips.

In March last year, Apple said it had held “some discussions” to acquire Imagination Technologies but didn’t have plans to make an offer at that time. Apple is Imagination Technologies’ fourth-largest shareholder, with an 8.1 percent stake as of Feb. 28, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now