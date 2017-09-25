Ignite 2017: Microsoft 365 Education, new Windows 10 S devices launched

Microsoft has launched two new version of Microsoft Office 365 – Microsoft 365 Education and Microsoft 365 F1. Microsoft has launched two new version of Microsoft Office 365 – Microsoft 365 Education and Microsoft 365 F1.

Microsoft has launched two new versions of Microsoft Office 365 – Microsoft 365 Education and Microsoft 365 F1. The announcement was made during the company’s Ignite conference in Orlando.

Microsoft 365 Education, as its name suggests, is aimed at the education market. It includes Office 365 for Education, Windows 10, Enterprise Mobility + Security, and Minecreaft: Education Edition. Microsoft says the entire package is designed to give “students, faculty and staff everything they need to create and collaborate securely.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 F1 is designed to target the “firstline worker” in the enterprise. These are those employees who are “first to engage customers, represent a company’s brand, and see products and services in action”, Microsoft says. The package includes Office 365 F1, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security.

In addition, Microsoft also launched a slew of new Windows 10 S devices targeted at the business community. These devices from Microsoft OEM partners HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu and Acer are priced from $275 (or approx Rs 17,902), with availability starting later this year. The new PCs promise to enable self-service deployment, simplified management and a reduced total cost of ownership for business.

“We are building Microsoft 365 as a complete solution for IT to simply manage users, devices, applications and data, now and for the future”, Microsoft said in a press statement.

Earlier this year, in July, Microsoft introduced Microsoft 365, a bundle for business that includes the Office 365 cloud productivity suite, Windows 10 and a bunch of management tools. The company also announced two versions of Microsoft 365: Enterprise and Business.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd